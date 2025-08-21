Home / India News / Parliament passes Online Gaming Bill to ban real money gaming nationwide

Parliament passes Online Gaming Bill to ban real money gaming nationwide

The legislation aims to prohibit real money gaming-related issues such as addiction, money laundering, suicides, and financial fraud

online gaming, Online gambling, gaming industry
It bans all online games played for money and prohibits their advertisement. Illustration: Binay Sinha
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 2:55 PM IST
The Rajya Sabha on Thursday passed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, without any debate, following its passage in the Lok Sabha a day earlier.
 

Key provisions of the Bill

 
The legislation seeks to curb online gaming-related issues such as addiction, money laundering, suicides, and financial fraud. It bans all online games played for money and prohibits their advertisement. In addition, the Bill bars banks and financial institutions from facilitating transactions or transferring funds for such activities.
 

Industry impact

 
The Bill effectively bans all forms of real money gaming in the country. Industry players, which had been preparing for no more than a 40 per cent ‘sin tax’ under the new GST regime, are now reeling from the effects of what is being described as a death knell for the sector.
 
 
 

Topics :GamingMonsoon session of ParliamentLok SabhaRajya Sabha

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

