Parliament passes Online Gaming Bill to ban real money gaming nationwide

The Rajya Sabha on Thursday passed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, without any debate, following its passage in the Lok Sabha a day earlier.

Key provisions of the Bill

The legislation seeks to curb online gaming-related issues such as addiction, money laundering, suicides, and financial fraud. It bans all online games played for money and prohibits their advertisement. In addition, the Bill bars banks and financial institutions from facilitating transactions or transferring funds for such activities.

Industry impact

The Bill effectively bans all forms of real money gaming in the country. Industry players, which had been preparing for no more than a 40 per cent ‘sin tax’ under the new GST regime, are now reeling from the effects of what is being described as a death knell for the sector.