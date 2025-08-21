Home / India News / MLA Rahul Mamkootathil quits as IYC Kerala president amid misconduct probe

MLA Rahul Mamkootathil quits as IYC Kerala president amid misconduct probe

His decision to resign from the party post came soon after Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan asserted that nobody found guilty will be spared

Rahul_Mamkootathil
Rahul Mamkootathil began the press conference by saying that he had spoken to the opposition leader, as well as KPCC and AICC leaders, on Thursday morning | Image: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India Pathanamthitta (Kerala)
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 2:40 PM IST
Congress MLA from Kerala, Rahul Mamkootathil, who faces an internal party inquiry over a misbehaviour allegation by an actress, on Thursday announced his resignation as state Youth Congress president.

He announced this while speaking to reporters at his residence in Adoor near here.

After actress Rini Ann George accused "a young leader" of a well-known political party of misbehaviour, BJP and CPI(M) affiliated youth organisation DYFI were protesting against Mamkootathil and demanding his resignation as MLA.

His decision to resign from the party post came soon after Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan asserted that nobody found guilty will be spared.

The MLA began the press conference by saying that he had spoken to the opposition leader, as well as KPCC and AICC leaders, on Thursday morning.

"They did not demand my resignation. The actress is my friend, and I don't believe the person she mentioned was me. She is my good friend and will remain so. I believe that I have not done anything against the law or the Constitution of the country until now," he said.

He announced his resignation only at the end of the press conference.

"At a time when the state government is facing severe protests and allegations, Congress leaders and party workers should not spend their time and energy on such matters. Hence, I have decided to resign from the post of Youth Congress president. I still believe that I have not committed any illegal act," he said.

After announcing his resignation, Mamkootathil refused to speak further about the matter and went inside his house.

Topics :KeralaMLAsCongressIndian National Congress

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

