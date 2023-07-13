Home / India News / FIR registered against BJP MLA Munirathna for using explosives for mining

FIR registered against BJP MLA Munirathna for using explosives for mining

The FIR said the Jai Bhim Sene had requested the Tehsildar to stop the 'illegal' mining activities. The villagers too had staged a demonstration against the usage of explosives for quarrying

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
BJP MLA Munirathna (Photo: Twitter)

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2023 | 1:52 PM IST
Former Karnataka Minister and BJP MLA Munirathna has been booked under the Explosives Act and Karnataka Land Revenue Act along with three others for carrying out blasts to mine stones in a quarry at Hunasamaranahalli.

Based on a complaint by the Yelahanka Tehsildar Anil Arolikar, the Chikkajala police registered a case against Munirathna, Anandan, Ganesh V and RAdhamma.

The FIR said the Jai Bhim Sene had requested the Tehsildar to stop the 'illegal' mining activities. The villagers too had staged a demonstration against the usage of explosives for quarrying.

Following the complaint, a field survey was carried out, where it was found that explosives were used for quarrying. These activities were damaging earth in that region, according to the FIR.

The sale of stones was also resulting in loss to the state government. The investigation also revealed that those mining the quarry did not have any permission from the competent authority, the FIR said.

First Published: Jul 13 2023 | 1:52 PM IST

