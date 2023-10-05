Home / India News / Fire at 2-wheeler service station in Pune; 25 motorbikes gutted: Official

Fire at 2-wheeler service station in Pune; 25 motorbikes gutted: Official

The fire control room received a call at 7.45 am about the blaze at the service station located on Sinhgad Road, the official said

Press Trust of India Pune
Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 10:05 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Nearly 25 motorbikes were gutted in a fire which broke out at a two-wheeler service station in Maharashtra's Pune city on Thursday morning, a fire official said.

No person was injured in the incident, he said.

The fire control room received a call at 7.45 am about the blaze at the service station located on Sinhgad Road, the official said.

"After receiving the call, five water tenders were dispatched to the spot and the blaze was brought under control in some time. Around 20 to 25 two-wheelers, which were brought for servicing purpose, were completely gutted in the fire," the official said.

The cause of the blaze was not yet known, he added.

Also Read

Odisha train tragedy: 51 hours later, train movement restored on tracks

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on Aug 1

PM Modi to visit Pune on Aug 1, to be conferred with Lokmanya Tilak award

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

6 dead in school bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad

PM Modi to visit Rajasthan, MP to launch development projects today

Social media platforms considering QR codes, tokens to ascertain user age

14 dead, 102 missing in Sikkim flash flood, 3,000 tourists stranded: Govt

Over 3,500 personnel to be deployed: Cops ensure arrangement for WC match

Quake of magnitude 3.2 hits U'khand's Uttarkashi in early hours of Thurs

Topics :MaharashtraPuneFire accident

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 10:05 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Vedanta close to raising $3 bn from JP Morgan, Standard Chartered: Report

How a debt iceberg might turn resources titan Vedanta into Titanic

Sports News

MS Dhoni's new vintage look sets social media on fire, check it out here

Cricket World Cup 2023 ENG vs NZ Playing 11 live match time, streaming

India News

AAP may stand accused in Delhi Excise Policy Case following MP arrest

PM Modi's appeal to purchase Khadi leads to record sales worth Rs 1.5 cr

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investments

Manufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey

Next Story