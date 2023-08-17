Fire at plastic factory in Delhi's Bawana, 5 firefighters injured

Five firemen were injured following a blast at a plastic factory in north west Delhi's Bawana, officials said on Thursday.

According to fire officials, the incident took place on Wednesday at 10.56 pm, and 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The factory is situated at Sector-5 in Bawana Industrial Area. A blast occurred in the factory due to which the wall and gate collapsed, and five firemen sustained injuries, they said.

"Dharamveer, Ajeet, Narender, Jaiveer and Vikas sustained injuries in the incident. They were rushed to Maharshi Valmiki Hospital and later discharged," an official said.



