Fire breaks out at mega dairy unit in Karnataka's Mandya, no casualties

The fire is suspected to have been caused by an electrical short circuit, according to sources

ANI
Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 8 2023 | 1:07 PM IST
A fire broke out at a newly opened mega dairy unit in Karnataka's Mandya on Sunday.

The fire is suspected to have been caused by an electrical short circuit, according to sources.

Further, according to sources, the boilers at the dairy may have exploded, thereby fuelling the fire.

Thick smoke engulfed the Man Mul premises as the fire broke out, sources said.

Firefighters along with staffers at the dairy were involved in the dousing operation at the time of filing this report.

No casualties were reported in the incident till the time of filing this report.

Further details are awaited.

First Published: Oct 8 2023 | 1:07 PM IST

