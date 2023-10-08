Karnataka CM to visit cracker shop at Attibele where 14 died in fire

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is likely to visit the gitted remains of a firecracker store in Attibele of Anekal town here, where a massive fire broke out on Saturday afternoon, claiming 14 lives.

The fire broke out as the workers at the store were unloading firecrackers from a vehicle on Saturday, around 3.30 pm, police said.

According to the police, the situation is currently under control with the firefighters managing to put out the flames entirely.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire, the police added.

The Karnataka government, meanwhile, announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the next-of-kin of the deceased in the incident.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar visited the site of the fire on Saturday night and took a briefing on the incident from officials.

"Officials said that 13 people died in the fire. I spoke to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the phone about the incident. The next of kin of the deceased will receive an ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh each from the government," Shivakumar said.

The deputy CM added that an investigation was underway to determine the exact cause of the fire. The police are also checking IF the fire prevention rules were followed, the deputy CM said.

"With Diwali not too far away, the police have been instructed to adhere to strict observance of fire safety norms in cracker shops and godowns across the state," Shivakumar added.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also condoled the loss of lives in the fire on social media platform X, posting, "I was deeply saddened to hear the news that 12 people died in the fire accident that broke out in a firecracker store near Anekal, Bangalore city district. I am going to visit the accident site tomorrow and inspect it. My condolences to the family of the deceased workers."

According to the damage assessment done by the officials, seven two-wheelers, a container lorry, and three other vehicles were gutted in the fire.