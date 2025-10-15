Prashant Kishor says will not contest Bihar polls, will focus on party work

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Wednesday said he will not contest the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. The poll strategist-turned-politician told news agency PTI that he would instead focus on strengthening his party’s organisational base.

“No, I won’t contest. The party has decided. I will continue to do the work I have been doing in the party. I will continue with the organisational work for the larger interest of the party,” Kishor told PTI.

The 48-year-old said a “tally of less than 150 seats” for Jan Suraaj would be considered a defeat. “If the Jan Suraaj Party wins the Bihar polls, it will have a nationwide impact. The compass of national politics will point in a different direction,” he said.

On his party’s prospects in the Bihar elections, Kishor added, “I can say with certainty that we will either win handsomely or receive a drubbing. I have been stating on record that I expect a tally of either fewer than 10 seats or more than 150 seats. There is no possibility of anything in between.” Bihar Assembly elections: Polling on Nov 6, 11 The Bihar Assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, with results to be declared on November 14. The last date for filing nominations for the first phase is October 17, while candidates for the second phase must file nominations by October 20. Eligible voters can be added to the electoral rolls until the last date for nomination. The term of the current 243-member Bihar Assembly ends on November 22.