Home / India News / Fire in residential building in Dharavi; 11 injured including 3 children

Fire in residential building in Dharavi; 11 injured including 3 children

Three children were among 11 persons injured in a fire that broke out in a residential building in Dharavi area of central Mumbai on Sunday, a fire official said

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Fire in residential building in Dharavi; 11 injured including 3 children

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2023 | 3:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Three children were among 11 persons injured in a fire that broke out in a residential building in Dharavi area of central Mumbai on Sunday, a fire official said.

The blaze broke out in a ground-plus seven-storey building on 90 feet road around 11 am and was put out by 12.30 pm, the official said.

At least 70 to 80 people were rescued from the structure and 11 of them, including a seven-month-old boy and two other children, experienced uneasiness due to the smoke, he said.

Six of the victims are undergoing treatment at civic-run Sion Hospital, while the remaining five were taken to Aayush Hospital, the official said.

The level one fire was caused due to short circuit in the electric duct area of the building, he said.

The injured persons admitted to Sion Hospital have been identified as Muskan Sheikh (35), seven-month-old Rizwan, Rukhsana Sheikh (26), Farhan (10), Nadiya (5) and Sana Dalvi (27), the official added.

Also Read

Major fire breaks out in Mumbai's Dharavi slum, no injury reported

Dharavi wants to be redeveloped but with its residents' future secured

Odisha train tragedy: 51 hours later, train movement restored on tracks

Congress raises questions over Maharashtra govt's Dharavi project rebidding

Old tender cancelled, fresh one issued in Dharavi project: Maha tells HC

Bengal school job case: Bizman who donated bungalow to trust under scanner

Infra push, not populism behind Maharashtra's rising Rs 7.07 tn debt

PM Modi praises results of farming, poultry rearing projects in Lakshadweep

With 12 of 475 cases filed nationally in 2014-21, WB tolerates dissent more

Earthquake of 3.6 magnitude on Richter scale hits parts of Assam

Topics :DharaviFire accidentMumbai

First Published: Jun 11 2023 | 3:47 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story