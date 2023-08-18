First batch of pilgrims embarks on Budha Amarnath Yatra from Jammu

The first batch of pilgrims for Budha Amarnath temple in Poonch commenced its spiritual journey from Jammu here on Friday morning.

The Budha Amarnath Yatra will continue for the next 11 days.

Stating that all security arrangements have been done for the Yatra, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu, Mukesh Singh, wished pilgrims on their journey.

"All security arrangements have been done for the Budha Amarnath Yatra which started today. The Yatra will continue for the next 11 days. Best wishes to all the yatris for their journey," ADGP Singh said while talking to the reporters.

Meanwhile, as the calendar edges closer to August 31, the administrative machinery in North Kashmir's Bandipora district is meticulously laying the groundwork for the imminent 'Chota Amarnath Yatra.'

Cradled within the enchanting expanse of Arin Valley's dense woodlands, atop a Himalayan mountaintop, rests the venerable Maha Daneshwar temple, fondly referred to as 'Chhota Amarnath.' Here, a celestial secret is held - an ice lingam, an organic formation that receives the tender caress of cascading water droplets.

The Yatra traces a 15-kilometre trajectory through the idyllic Arin-Dardpora belt, its meandering path navigating via Shampthan before culminating at the revered Chota Amarnath Cave. The local populace has lent an enthusiastic voice to this spiritual endeavour, intertwining their support with an impassioned call for enhanced infrastructure along the pilgrimage route.

With each passing day, as the 'Chota Amarnath Yatra' inches nearer, the very landscape resonates with supplications and arrangements. It's an intersection of unwavering devotion, communal harmony, and a shared pledge to ensure that every pilgrim's voyage is imbued with spiritual enrichment and utmost safety.