First time in 2 decades, EC holds revision of voters' list for bypolls

The last time a special summary revision took place for a bypoll was in 2006 in Tamil Nadu

Election Commission of India, ECI
The validity of the current electoral roll continues till the completion of the special revision. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2025 | 2:00 PM IST
For the first time in nearly two decades, the Election Commission revised the voters' list of five constituencies for holding assembly bypolls there in a bid to ensure a "spotless" electoral roll.

The last time a special summary revision took place for a bypoll was in 2006 in Tamil Nadu, officials pointed out.

Citing provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, officials said the electoral roll is to be revised before every election and bypoll unless otherwise directed by the EC.

If the electoral roll is not revised, the validity or continued operation of the said electoral roll shall not be affected, they said, quoting the law.

The validity of the current electoral roll continues till the completion of the special revision.

Officials underlined that it is for the commission to decide if revision of electoral rolls has to be conducted or not, depending on the requirement.

Bypolls to five assembly seats in four states will be held on June 19, the poll authority announced last month.

While two assembly bypolls will be held in Gujarat, one each will take place in Kerala, West Bengal and Punjab. The counting of votes will take place on June 23.

In Gujarat, the bypoll to the Kadi seat was necessitated following the death of sitting MLA Karsanbhai Punjabhai Solanki.

Another bypoll to the Visavadar seat in the state is taking place due to the resignation of sitting member Bhayani Bhupendrabhai Gandubhai.

In Kerala, the Nilambur seat will go to a bypoll since P V Anvar has resigned, while a bypoll will be held in Punjab's Ludhiana seat due to the death of sitting member Gurpreet Bassi Gogi.

A by-election to the Kaliganj Assembly seat in West Bengal has been necessitated due to the death of sitting assembly member Nasiruddin Ahamed.

Special Summary Revision is the legal term for revision of electoral rolls to weed out voters who have left the constituency or have died, and to add new names.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Election Commission of IndiaElection Commissionbypolls

First Published: Jun 01 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

