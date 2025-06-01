Home / India News / LS Speaker Birla embarks on visit to Brazil for Brics Parliamentary Forum

The theme for the Forum is 'The Role of Brics Parliaments in Building a More Inclusive and Sustainable, Global Governance'

Om Birla
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday embarked on a visit to Brazil to participate in the 11th Brics Parliamentary Forum. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2025 | 1:22 PM IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday embarked on a visit to Brazil to participate in the 11th Brics Parliamentary Forum where he is scheduled to present his views on reform of multi-lateral peace and security architecture.

Birla is leading the Indian parliamentary delegation for the Brics Parliamentary Forum which will be held from June 3-5 at Brasilia. The Forum will be attended by presiding officers of parliaments of Brics members and invited nations.

The theme for the Forum is 'The Role of Brics Parliaments in Building a More Inclusive and Sustainable, Global Governance'.

The Brics grouping comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, Indonesia and Iran.

Presiding officers from Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Nigeria, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda and Uzbekistan too have been invited to participate in the forum meetings along with the President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Tulia Ackson.

The Lok Sabha Speaker will address the forum on 'Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation for Responsible and Inclusive Artificial Intelligence' and 'Brics Parliaments United for the Reform of the Multilateral Peace and Security Architecture'.

The Indian parliamentary delegation will also participate in the proceedings during the plenary sessions on the sub-themes of 'Brics Parliamentary Action in Search of New Paths for Economic Development; 'Towards Stronger and More Durable Brics Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation'; 'Brics Inter-Parliamentary Alliance for Global Health'; and 'Brics Inter-Parliamentary Dialogue on Climate and Sustainability'.

The delegation comprises Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Rajya Sabha member Surendra Singh Nagar, Lok Sabha members Vijay Baghel, Vivek Thakur and Shabari Byreddy.

Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh and Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody are also part of the delegation.

The Lok Sabha Speaker is also likely to hold bilateral meetings with the presiding officers of participating parliaments on the sidelines of this forum.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 01 2025 | 1:22 PM IST

