Home / India News / 6 dead in school bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad

6 dead in school bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad

According to the police, the school bus was empty and was reportedly coming from the wrong direction

BS Web Team New Delhi
Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2023 | 8:46 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

At least six people were killed in a collision between a car and a school bus on Delhi-Meerut Expressway near Ghaziabad on Tuesday. According to reports, the accident took place on NH-9 near the Crossings Republik Police Station.

According to the police, the school bus was empty and was reportedly coming from the wrong direction.

"A school bus and a TUV met with an accident on the Delhi Meerut Expressway at 6.00 am today. The bus driver was coming from the wrong direction after filling CNG from Delhi near Ghazipur. The people in the car were coming from Meerut and had to go to Gurgaon. There was a head-on collision. 6 persons died and 2 are seriously injured. The driver of the bus has been caught. The entire fault was of the bus driver who was coming from the wrong direction", Ramanand Kushwaha ADCP Traffic Police told ANI.

The ADCP further said that the deceased include two children and the injured are being treated.

"The dead include 2 children. Women and men are also included. 2 people are injured and are being treated in the hospital. There were 8 people in the car. The bus belongs to Bal Bharti School Bus which is in Noida", ADCP Kushwaha said.

Earlier on Monday, at least nine people were killed after a tanker coming at a high speed collided with a tempo in Pratapgarh, said an official. The accident happened on the Lucknow Varanasi Highway near Mohanganj market in the Leelapur police station area in Pratapgarh.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath offered his condolences to the families of those who died in the collision.

"The Chief Minister has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the road accident. Wishing peace to the departed souls, the CM has expressed condolences to the bereaved family members, " said the CM's office.

The chief minister has directed the district administration officials to provide proper treatment to the injured and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured, the statement added.


(With agency inputs)

Also Read

Hyundai to launch Tata Punch rival micro-SUV Exter in Aug; details here

On the new Delhi-Mumbai expressway, a battle between the heart and the mind

What makes Delhi Mumbai Expressway the crown jewel of India's road infra

Honda's latest midsize SUV to be launched on June 6; check features, price

Honda names its upcoming SUV 'Elevate', to launch in India next month

Plea seeking disposal of survey for Krishna Janmabhoomi-Idgah dismissed

Top Headlines: Lapses in pharma regulation, IPL's valuation rises 80%

US welcomes India's role in helping to achieve lasting peace in Ukraine

Poisoned cough syrup traced to India reveals lapses in regulation

PM Modi's France visit to likely boost economic cooperation, EU-India ties

Topics :Meerutroad accidentroad accident deathsBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 11 2023 | 8:46 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story