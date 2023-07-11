6 dead in school bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad

At least six people were killed in a collision between a car and a school bus on Delhi-Meerut Expressway near Ghaziabad on Tuesday. According to reports, the accident took place on NH-9 near the Crossings Republik Police Station.

According to the police, the school bus was empty and was reportedly coming from the wrong direction.

"A school bus and a TUV met with an accident on the Delhi Meerut Expressway at 6.00 am today. The bus driver was coming from the wrong direction after filling CNG from Delhi near Ghazipur. The people in the car were coming from Meerut and had to go to Gurgaon. There was a head-on collision. 6 persons died and 2 are seriously injured. The driver of the bus has been caught. The entire fault was of the bus driver who was coming from the wrong direction", Ramanand Kushwaha ADCP Traffic Police told ANI.

The ADCP further said that the deceased include two children and the injured are being treated.

"The dead include 2 children. Women and men are also included. 2 people are injured and are being treated in the hospital. There were 8 people in the car. The bus belongs to Bal Bharti School Bus which is in Noida", ADCP Kushwaha said.





Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath offered his condolences to the families of those who died in the collision. Earlier on Monday, at least nine people were killed after a tanker coming at a high speed collided with a tempo in Pratapgarh, said an official. The accident happened on the Lucknow Varanasi Highway near Mohanganj market in the Leelapur police station area in Pratapgarh.

"The Chief Minister has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the road accident. Wishing peace to the departed souls, the CM has expressed condolences to the bereaved family members, " said the CM's office.

The chief minister has directed the district administration officials to provide proper treatment to the injured and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured, the statement added.

VIDEO | Five people were killed after a SUV collided with a bus on Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad. More details are awaited.



(Warning: Disturbing visuals)

(Source: Third Party) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 11, 2023

(With agency inputs)