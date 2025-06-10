Five Qatar-based Indian nationals were killed in a road accident in Kenya

At least five Indian nationals residing in Qatar, who were visiting Kenya, have died after their bus met with an accident.

The Indian Embassy in Qatar said a group of 28 Indians was visiting Kenya where their bus met with an accident on Monday.

As per available information, 5 Indian nationals have lost their lives in the accident. Officials from HCI Nairobi are on the ground and extending all help, the embassy posted on X.

The Gulf Times newspaper reported that the bus they were travelling in got out of control and fell into a gorge in the north eastern county of Nyandarua.