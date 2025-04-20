Home / India News / Flight delays continue at Delhi airport; govt might reopen stalled runway

Flight delays continue at Delhi airport; govt might reopen stalled runway

The social media has been flooded with criticism of the handling of the ongoing affairs at the aiport

flights, planes

Mohammad Anab Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2025 | 9:43 PM IST
Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport witnessed another day of flight delays on Sunday after the authorities decided to temporarily shut one runway for repairs.
 
According to reports, take-offs and landings of multiple flights were delayed because only one runway was available for use.
 
According to an NDTV report, the average landing delay into Delhi was 38 minutes, while the average take-off delay was 40 minutes.
 
Notably, a change in wind direction has also aggravated the issue further. 
 
However, after receiving heavy backlash from passengers and netizens, the civil aviation ministry is likely to halt the repair work and reopen the closed runway, reported the Hindustan Times.
 
The HT report further stated that the suspension of the maintenance work is likely to come into effect within the next 10–12 days and may resume after the third week of June.

Social media has been flooded with criticism of the handling of the ongoing situation at the airport.
 
Famous television journalist Vishnu Som vented his frustration on social media. He stated that he had been stuck at the Kolkata airport for around 1.5 hours as the traffic congestion at the IGI Airport had not cleared yet.
        Notably, the runway has been closed since April 8 for an Instrument Landing System (ILS) upgrade.
First Published: Apr 20 2025 | 9:43 PM IST

