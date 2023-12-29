Flight, train delays continue through the fourth day amid fog in Delhi NCR

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The impact of fog on flights As per airport sources, a sum of 58 flights, generally domestic carrier operations, confronted diversions because of extreme weather situations from midnight on December 25 to 6:00 a.m. on December 28. '
The sources claimed that the primary reason for these redirections was the absence of training among pilots to operate flights under low visibility situations.
ALSO READ: Delhi AQI: Air quality lingers in 'very poor' category; dense fog persists
An overall of 13 IndiGo flights, alongside 10 flights each from Air India and SpiceJet, were redirected during this period. Also, Vistara saw the rerouting of 5 flights, Alliance Air experienced redirections for 2 flights and Akasa Air had 3 flights redirected at Delhi Airport. These flights were diverted to different airports, including Lucknow, Jaipur, and Indore.
ALSO READ: Delhi AQI: Air quality lingers in 'very poor' category; dense fog persists