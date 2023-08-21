Path to Viksit Bharat: FM Sitharaman for optimum resource utilisation

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday emphasised on optimally utilising the vast pool of resources and experience at disposal in the Government, during the Chintan Shivir of Ministry of Finance and Corporate Affairs in Kevadia, Gujarat.

“The Finance Minister underlined “mentoring of young generations to embellish efforts in the march toward #ViksitBharat of 2047 in the #AmritKaal,” the finance ministry said in a tweet.

Sitharaman was speaking at a session on "Building our capacities" during the Chintan Shivir. It was attended by Union Minister Of State For Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary and Bhagwat Karad along with officials from finance ministry, MCA, income tax, and the Central Board Of Indirect Taxes & Customs.

Finance ministry said that the discussions during the session were focused on various aspects of capacity-building in the areas of human resource and institutions, role of technology and software-enabled systems, intra and inter-ministerial consultations, importance of training at various levels, and mentoring young blood for leading roles in #AmritKaal in the journey towards building strong and resilient India #ViksitBharat by 2047.

Sitharaman is chairing a three-day Chintan Shivir of the Ministry of Finance from 20-22 August 2023 at Tent City in Kevadiya.