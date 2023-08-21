Home / India News / Path to Viksit Bharat: FM Sitharaman for optimum resource utilisation

Path to Viksit Bharat: FM Sitharaman for optimum resource utilisation

Sitharaman is chairing a three-day Chintan Shivir of the Ministry of Finance from 20-22 August 2023 at Tent City in Kevadiya

BS Reporter New Delhi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 10:50 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday emphasised on optimally utilising the vast pool of resources and experience at disposal in the Government, during the Chintan Shivir of Ministry of Finance and Corporate Affairs in Kevadia, Gujarat.

“The Finance Minister underlined “mentoring of young generations to embellish efforts in the march toward #ViksitBharat of 2047 in the #AmritKaal,” the finance ministry said in a tweet.

Sitharaman was speaking at a session on "Building our capacities" during the Chintan Shivir. It was attended by Union Minister Of State For Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary and Bhagwat Karad along with officials from finance ministry, MCA, income tax, and the Central Board Of Indirect Taxes & Customs.

Finance ministry said that the discussions during the session were focused on various aspects of capacity-building in the areas of human resource and institutions, role of technology and software-enabled systems, intra and inter-ministerial consultations, importance of training at various levels, and mentoring young blood for leading roles in #AmritKaal in the journey towards building strong and resilient India #ViksitBharat by 2047.

Sitharaman is chairing a three-day Chintan Shivir of the Ministry of Finance from 20-22 August 2023 at Tent City in Kevadiya.





Also Read

Stats ministry to brainstorm data quality issues in 'chintan shivir'

Our economy is fastest growing: FM Sitharaman during the no-trust debate

100,000 tax notices to be disposed of by March: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Cryptocurrency to FTA: Nirmala Sitharaman discusses range of issues in US

India at helm, G20 eyes common plan on crypto risks: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

1,300 railway stations being modernised under Amrit Bharat scheme: Vaishnaw

Kharge's CWC: Average age 61 yrs, 66% from SCs, OBCs, women, minorities

Envoys of 6 nations present credentials to Prez Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan

India taking lead in using space tech to boost development: Jitendra Singh

National Food Security cardholders in Delhi to get free sugar: Cabinet

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanFinance minister

First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 9:51 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Shares of Ambani's $20 bn Jio Financial Services set to debut in Mumbai

SoftBank sells a part of its stake in IPO-bound FirstCry for Rs 435 crore

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within party

Shah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

Technology News

Instagram may roll out Threads web version to users this week: Report

3D printed building: All you need to know about the future of construction

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from today

India's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI

Next Story