FM Nirmala Sitharaman launches mobile app for PM Internship Scheme

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday urged industry to participate in the Pradhan Mantri Internship Scheme (PMIS) as she launched a new mobile application for candidates to access the scheme.

“I appeal to industry that more companies should come forward and participate in the scheme. We need to give more confidence to our youth,” the finance minister said at an event marking the launch of the new mobile application.

Sitharaman remarked that the PMIS helps youth, especially in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, to better understand the job market, and that industry can contribute to the country and economy by participating in the scheme.

Currently, the second pilot round of the PMIS is underway, and the finance minister noted that 325 companies have posted nearly 118,000 internship opportunities. The scheme now covers all 735 districts of the country.

Deepti Gaur Mukherjee, secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, told reporters that there has been robust participation in the second pilot, with about 115,000 applicants registering for the scheme and a total of 240,000 applications received.

“The government would also consider widening the ambit of the scheme to include companies beyond the top 500 firms based on their average CSR spending over the past three years. Several companies were unable to participate due to various reasons, such as being in losses. About 49 companies have also been in touch with the government to participate in the PMIS, although they are not part of the top 500 firms,” she added.

The finance minister underlined that the mobile app makes it easier for candidates to register for internships.

According to an official release, the app includes features such as easy registration through Aadhaar face authentication, a personalised dashboard, access to a dedicated support team, and real-time alerts to keep candidates updated on new developments.

The government has recently extended the deadline for registration under the scheme to March 31. It is expected that candidates will begin internships by May 15.