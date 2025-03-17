On UP model, Delhi Police to launch 'Shishtachar' squads for women's safety

Taking inspiration from the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh model, Delhi Police is set to launch ‘Shishtachar’ squads, also known as ‘anti-eve teasing’ squads, to improve women’s safety in the national capital. The initiative will “focus on enforcing the law, rather than imposing personal or cultural morality on individuals”, according to a report by the Live Mint. The decision follows a promise made by the Bharatiya Janata Party before the Delhi assembly elections to introduce ‘Anti-Romeo Squads’ and install CCTV cameras in public spaces as part of their poll manifesto.

How the squads will work As per an order signed by Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on March 8, “These squads will comprise trained personnel, who shall focus on preventing, deterring, and responding to such offences on a real-time basis.”

Each district will have two Anti-Romeo Squads led by an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP). Every squad will include an inspector, a sub-inspector, and five male police officers, along with four female personnel. The Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) will also support the teams by providing technical assistance.

The primary focus will be on ‘hotspots and vulnerable areas’ that pose risks to women’s safety. These locations will be identified by the District Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs). Officers will operate in plain clothes to monitor suspicious activities and take action against offenders.

The squads will also conduct surprise checks on public transport and interact with Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) drivers, conductors, and passengers to encourage them to report incidents. The directive further states, “The squads will operate with a multi-faceted approach involving prevention, intervention, and victim assistance.”

The squads will send weekly reports to senior officers, with their work being overseen by the Assistant Commissioner of Police.

Rising crimes against women in Delhi

According to Delhi Police data, 4,273 cases of rape, molestation, and eve-teasing were reported in the city until December 15 last year. Out of these, 1,971 cases were registered at various police stations across Delhi.

With the launch of ‘Shishtachar’ squads, authorities hope to create a safer environment for women and curb such crimes in the city.