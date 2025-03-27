Gold smuggling case: Actor Ranya Rao's bail plea rejected by court

A local court in Bengaluru on Thursday rejected the bail plea of Kannada actress Ranya Rao, accused in the gold smuggling case.

Ranya Rao was arrested at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on March 3 by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials for allegedly smuggling gold from Dubai.

The case so far

The DRI officials caught Rao carrying 14.2 kg of gold bars valued at ₹12.56 crore from Dubai. Her arrest came after the agency noticed her frequent trips to Dubai.

The officials conducted searches at Ranya Rao's residence in Bengaluru and recovered gold jewellery worth ₹2.06 crore and Indian currency amounting to ₹2.67 crore.

Rao was in DRI's custody for three days, after which she was produced before a judge at a Special Court for Economic Offences. On March 10, the court ordered Rao to be under judicial custody till March 24.

Rao's stepfather, K Ramachandra Rao, is a DGP-rank officer, who is also under the scrutiny of the agencies. He was sent on compulsory leave by the Karnataka government and was later questioned in connection with the case.

The case gathered widespread attention and an inquiry was ordered by the Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government.

Earlier today, DRI arrested a gold dealer for allegedly assisting the actress in smuggling off the disposed gold, making it the third arrest in the case. Previously, a hotelier named Tarun Raju was also arrested for his alleged involvement in the case.

On March 25, the prosecution argued that Ranya Rao admitted to using hawala channels for purchases. According to a PTI report, Rao's counsel argued for her release, whereas the DRI presented evidence that suggested her direct role in the transfer of funds.