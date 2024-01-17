Fog-induced chaos: Regulators impose fines on 3 airlines, Mumbai airport

Aviation safety regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and aviation security regulator Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) on Wednesday came down heavily on three airlines — IndiGo, SpiceJet and Air India as well as Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) — for violating multiple rules amid fog-induced flight disruptions since Sunday morning.

The DGCA and BCAS imposed total fines of Rs 2.7 crore on the four major aviation sector players.

The BCAS has imposed fines of Rs 1.2 crore on IndiGo and Rs 60 lakh on Adani group-run MIAL for letting passengers of IndiGo’s Goa-Delhi flight roam around, sit and eat on tarmac.

The DGCA has also imposed fines of Rs 30 lakh on MIAL for violating multiple safety rules during the same incident.

Air India and SpiceJet have each been fined by the DGCA Rs 30 lakh for not rostering sufficient pilots, who are trained to land on low visibility (CAT-III landings), during the fog season.

CAT-III instrument landing system is used at major airports across India to allow pilots to land their flights when visibility is as low as 50 metres. However, a pilot must be trained to use this system.

Since Sunday morning, hundreds of flights have been delayed or cancelled across the country amid dense fog.