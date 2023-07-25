Home / India News / Following incessant rainfall, Ganga flowing above danger mark in Haridwar

Following incessant rainfall, Ganga flowing above danger mark in Haridwar

The water level was recorded at 293.25 metres at 9:00 pm on Monday against the danger mark of 293 metres in Haridwar

ANI
Meanwhile, the Sub Divisional Officer of Uttar Pradesh irrigation department said that due to rise in the water-level of the Ganga in Haridwar, some districts in Uttar Pradesh can also get affected | Representative image

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2023 | 8:59 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Following incessant rainfall, the Ganga River witnessed a rise in the water level and was flowing slightly above the danger mark in Haridwar, a senior official said.

The water level was recorded at 293.25 metres at 9:00 pm on Monday against the danger mark of 293 metres in Haridwar.

Meanwhile, the Sub Divisional Officer of Uttar Pradesh irrigation department said that due to rise in the water-level of the Ganga in Haridwar, some districts in Uttar Pradesh can also get affected.

"Water level of Ganga has increased, at 9:00 pm, water level was recorded at 293.25 metres. Low-lying areas can get affected, and districts like Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar can get affected. But the situation is not very serious and there would not be any major damage", said Shivkumar Kaushik, SDO, Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department.

Notably, the Ganga rises in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand and passes through various districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Uttarakhand has been witnessing landslides and flood-like situations following persistent downpours in the state.

On Monday, traffic was affected after a 70-metre stretch of the National Highway was damaged due to rainfall near Gauchar town in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, officials said.

Similarly, traffic was suspended and the Yamunotri pilgrimage halted as boulders continued to fall at many places on the Yamunotri Highway for the last three days as persistent rains continue to wreak havoc in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, officials said.

Due to the incessant rainfall in Uttarkashi, significant damage has been caused to the infrastructure and livelihood of people, according to an official.

"Due to heavy rain, 50 buildings have been damaged in Purola, Barkot and Dunda of Uttarkashi district. 50 roads are closed in the district. Electricity supply has stopped in about 40 villages and more than 400 drains of agricultural land have been washed away," said Uttarkashi DM Abhishek Rohila.

Also Read

Hindus to celebrate Ganga Dussehra 2023 today, here's all you need to know

Schools shut from July 10-17 in U'khand's Haridwar in view of Kanwar Mela

Met dept issues flood alert amid rainfall in Haridwar, Mussorie districts

U'khand Kanwar yatra: Devotees asked to bring IDs, keep 'kanwars' smaller

Govt to geo-tag drains along Ganga to prevent discharge of solid waste

Ajit Pawar to meet district collectors to review heavy rain situation

Karnataka dy CM Shivkumar visits Bengaluru to review heavy rain situation

Uttarakhand: Road near Nandaprayag on Badrinath NH blocked due to debris

LIVE: Rajya Sabha Oppn MPs continue protest over Sanjay Singh's suspension

US Special Envoy on climate change Kerry to travel to New Delhi, Chennai

Topics :GangaUttarakhandRainfall

First Published: Jul 25 2023 | 8:58 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story