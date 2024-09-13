Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Food ministry inks pact with FCI to boost grain operation efficiency

Food ministry inks pact with FCI to boost grain operation efficiency

"Depot efficiency parameters like capacity utilization, operational losses, security measures, and modernisation of processes are part of the performance benchmarking," the ministry said in statement

crop, food grain, FCI, coronavirus
"Such large public expenditure must be evaluated for cost-effectiveness and value for money. This requires benchmarking critical operational parameters and establishing institutional accountability," the ministry added. Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 5:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The food ministry has signed an agreement with the state-run Food Corporation of India (FCI) for the 2024-25 fiscal year, aiming to enhance efficiency and accountability in foodgrain procurement and distribution.

The MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) sets specific performance benchmarks, including metrics for FCI depots, and outlines accountability measures to optimise public fund usage in food security operations.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Depot efficiency parameters like capacity utilization, operational losses, security measures, and modernisation of processes are part of the performance benchmarking," the ministry said in a statement.

This initiative underscores the government's commitment to refining the Public Distribution System (PDS) and ensuring efficient management of food subsidy funds through improved FCI operations.

Established in 1965, FCI handles the purchase, storage, transport, distribution, and sale of foodgrains. It relies entirely on central government food subsidies, having no independent income source.

"Such large public expenditure must be evaluated for cost-effectiveness and value for money. This requires benchmarking critical operational parameters and establishing institutional accountability," the ministry added.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Govt permits sale of 2.3 mn tonne of rice from FCI to ethanol makers

Tenders for boosting grain storage capacity given via online process: Govt

States can buy rice from FCI at Rs 2,800 per quintal: Pralhad Joshi

Govt allows FCI to sell wheat from stocks to flour millers, biscuit makers

FCI wheat procurement hits 26.6 mn tonnes, surpassing last year's purchase

Topics :FCIPolicy

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 5:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story