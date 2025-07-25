Foreign firm using shared premises in India liable to income tax: SC

The Supreme Court on Thursday held that a foreign company may be taxed in India if it exercises substantial control over a local business — even without owning or exclusively occupying office space in the country, Live Law reported.

Clarifying the conditions that qualify as a permanent establishment (PE), the apex court ruled that even temporary or shared access to a fixed place, if used to conduct business, is enough to trigger tax liability under Indian law.

“From the contractual provisions, it is evident the appellant’s role was not confined to policy formulation,” the court said. “The control exercised clearly exceeds advisory capacity and aligns with PE criteria.”

A Bench of Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice R Mahadevan upheld the high court’s decision, concluding that Hyatt’s sustained involvement in hotel operations and its enforceable rights under the SOSA amounted to a PE.

Exclusive ownership not required, SC affirms

Rejecting Hyatt’s argument that it lacked exclusive office space in India and that the local operator retained control, the court stressed that ownership is not essential to establish a PE, the news report said

Citing the 2017 ruling in Formula One World Championship Ltd vs CIT, the judges reiterated that continuous and substantial business control — even through temporary or shared premises — is enough to meet PE conditions.

Long-term agreement showed continuity and control

The court also emphasised the 20-year operational relationship between Hyatt and Asian Hotels Ltd. It noted that revenue-sharing terms and the presence of Hyatt’s staff on-site further demonstrated sustained control.