PM Modi arrives in Maldives; to attend Independence Day celebrations

PM Modi's visit to the Maldives is being seen as a breakthrough in the ties between Male and New Delhi following a spell of frostiness under Muizzu

Modi, Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the Maldives on Friday on a two-day visit. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Male
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 10:44 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the Maldives on Friday on a two-day visit, during which he will attend the archipelago nation's 60th Independence Day celebrations as the chief guest.

Modi was received on arrival by President Mohamed Muizzu, who had invited him for the visit. The two leaders are also scheduled to hold extensive talks during the trip.

The prime minister was welcomed with a traditional dance performance by children.

This is the first state visit of a head of government that Muizzu is hosting in his presidency since assuming office in November 2023, according to Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

Modi arrived here from a two-day visit to the UK, during which the two countries inked a landmark trade deal to boost two-way trade by eliminating tariffs on cars, textiles, whisky and a range of other products. 

Modi's visit to the Maldives is being seen as a breakthrough in the ties between Male and New Delhi following a spell of frostiness under Muizzu.

The prime minister will be the guest of honour at the Maldivian Independence Day celebrations on July 26.

He will also hold extensive talks with President Muizzu and is set to inaugurate a number of India-assisted development projects in the island nation.

In his departure statement, Modi said, "This year also marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our two countries."  "I look forward to my meetings with President Muizzu and other political leadership, to advance our joint vision of a Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership, and to strengthen our cooperation for peace, prosperity and stability in the Indian Ocean Region," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Narendra ModiMaldivesIndia Maldives ties

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 10:44 AM IST

