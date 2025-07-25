Home / India News / President's rule in Manipur to be extended by 6 months amid ongoing unrest

President's rule in Manipur to be extended by 6 months amid ongoing unrest

Centre notifies extension from August 13 as ethnic tensions persist; state assembly remains in suspended animation till its term ends in 2027

Security, Manipur Security
Manipur has been in turmoil since May 2023, when violent ethnic clashes erupted between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities. (Photo: PTI)
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 10:52 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday issued a notification extending President’s Rule in Manipur by another six months, effective from August 13, 2025.
 
A statement from the Rajya Sabha confirmed the move, saying, “Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs; and Minister of Cooperation has given a notice of the following Resolution which has been admitted: 'That this House approves the continuance in force of the Proclamation dated the 13th February, 2025 in respect of Manipur, issued under article 356 of the Constitution by the President, for a further period of six months with effect from 13th August, 2025’.”
 
The state assembly, which is elected till 2027, will remain under suspended animation.
 

President’s Rule imposed after Biren Singh’s exit

 
The state was brought under President’s rule on February 13, 2025, shortly after BJP leader and then Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned following mounting pressure within the party. His ouster came amid a revolt by several Meitei legislators from the ruling BJP, who had grown increasingly critical of his leadership during a period of political instability. 
 

Ethnic tensions and armed conflict persist

 
Manipur has been in turmoil since May 2023, when violent ethnic clashes erupted between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities. More than 250 people have been killed and over 60,000 displaced, according to a report by The Economic Times. Although the intensity of violence has waned in recent months, particularly in the foothill regions where the conflict was once most intense, core political and ethnic issues remain unresolved.
 

Crackdown on armed groups continues

 
The extension of President’s Rule comes amid a significant crackdown on illegal weapons and armed groups operating in the state. This effort by security forces is aimed at curbing the influence of armed factions and restoring a measure of order. 
 

BJP MLAs push for restoration of govt

 
Since April, BJP-led NDA legislators, both supporters and critics of Biren Singh, have been pushing for the return of the popular government in the state. These legislators argue that President’s Rule has failed to restore normalcy or resolve underlying grievances. The Centre’s decision to continue President's Rule is expected to further strain relations between the BJP’s central leadership and its alliance MLAs in Manipur.
 
   

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

4 students dead, several injured as school building collapses in Rajasthan

PM Modi arrives in Maldives; to attend Independence Day celebrations

Bihar failed to submit utilisation reports for ₹70,000 cr projects: CAG

LIVE news updates: French President Macron says France will recognise Palestine as state

FAA finds no fuel system fault in Air India Dreamliner crash probe

Topics :ManipurPresident ruleNortheast IndiaviolenceBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 10:52 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story