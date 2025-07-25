President's rule in Manipur to be extended by 6 months amid ongoing unrest

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday issued a notification extending President’s Rule in Manipur by another six months, effective from August 13, 2025.

A statement from the Rajya Sabha confirmed the move, saying, “Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs; and Minister of Cooperation has given a notice of the following Resolution which has been admitted: 'That this House approves the continuance in force of the Proclamation dated the 13th February, 2025 in respect of Manipur, issued under article 356 of the Constitution by the President, for a further period of six months with effect from 13th August, 2025’.”

The state assembly, which is elected till 2027, will remain under suspended animation. President’s Rule imposed after Biren Singh’s exit ALSO READ: Over 100 displaced Manipuri families crammed in crowded college relief camp The state was brought under President’s rule on February 13, 2025, shortly after BJP leader and then Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned following mounting pressure within the party. His ouster came amid a revolt by several Meitei legislators from the ruling BJP, who had grown increasingly critical of his leadership during a period of political instability. Ethnic tensions and armed conflict persist Manipur has been in turmoil since May 2023, when violent ethnic clashes erupted between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities. More than 250 people have been killed and over 60,000 displaced, according to a report by The Economic Times. Although the intensity of violence has waned in recent months, particularly in the foothill regions where the conflict was once most intense, core political and ethnic issues remain unresolved.