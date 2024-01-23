Home / India News / Former Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur to be awarded Bharat Ratna posthumously

Former Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur to be awarded Bharat Ratna posthumously

He was a former Bihar Chief Minister and was known for championing the cause of the backward classes

Bharat Ratna (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
ANI General News

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2024 | 9:02 PM IST
Former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur will be posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour.

He was a former Bihar Chief Minister and was known for championing the cause of the backward classes.

Former Bihar CM was born on January 24, 1924 and passed on February 17, 1988.

Karpoori Thakur was a socialist leader and freedom fighter, who was twice chief minister of Bihar and prior to that, the state's education minister and deputy chief minister.

Embarking on his political career with the Praja Socialist Party, he later joined forces with the Janata Party during his initial tenure as the chief minister of Bihar from 1977 to 1979. Over time, he established connections with the Janata Dal, marking a significant shift in his political affiliation.

Topics :Bharat RatnaFreedom fightersSocialismBihar

First Published: Jan 23 2024 | 9:01 PM IST

