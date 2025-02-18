Water supply to be disrupted in parts of Delhi on Feb 21, 22: DJB

Some parts of the national capital will face water supply disruption on February 21 and February 22 due to maintenance work, the Delhi Jal Board said on Tuesday.

According to a statement, the affected areas include Jangpura, Lajpat Nagar, Bhogal, Block-6 Kalkaji, Kailash Kunj, Nehru Apartment, Aurobindo Market, Geeta Colony, Janta Flats Mayur Vihar Phase-111, Pocket A, BC & D Mayur Vihar Phase-11, BB Block BPS East Shalimar Bagh, A2/LIG Ekta Apartment Paschim Vihar, Madipur, Pocket-11 DDA Flats Jasola Vihar, C-5 D Block Janakpuri, ESC-E-Block Vikaspuri, A-2 Block Janakpuri.

"Due to the annual program for flushing of the underground reservoir and boosting pumping station water supply will be affected in the following areas on feb 21 and feb 22," the statement said.

Due to the repair work, the water supply will be stopped, and therefore, residents of the affected areas are advised to make judicious use of water, it added.

Water tankers will be available on demand from the DJB helpline or the central control room, it said.