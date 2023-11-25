Home / India News / Four dead, 60 injured during stampede at concert in university in Kerala

Four dead, 60 injured during stampede at concert in university in Kerala

Students inside the Cochin University campus here were enjoying an event of well-known singer Nikita Gandhi which was interrupted by sudden rains that led the audience to scamper for shelter

Press Trust of India Kochi
Kerala Stampede: The condition of four more students are critical. (Photo: X/ANI)

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2023 | 10:33 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Four students were killed in a stampede that ensued during a university annual festival here on Saturday night.

According to preliminary reports, students inside the Cochin University campus here were enjoying a live musical event of well-known singer Nikita Gandhi which was interrupted by sudden rains that led the audience to scamper for shelter.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Several students were injured in the stampede that ensued as students rushed to sheltered areas during the downpour. Four students including two boys and two girls lost their lives while over 60 others are undergoing treatment at Kalamassery Medical College Hospital and some other hospitals, according to state Health Minister Veena George.

George said that the condition of four more students are critical.

"The entry to the programme was restricted to ticket holders. However, several local residents were also outside the auditorium during the musical show," an eyewitness told media.

When the sudden downpour began, the entire audience rushed towards the stage, where there was some roofed area, the eyewitness added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held an emergency meeting at a government guest house in Kozhikode in the wake of the tragedy and condoled the death of students.

Vijayan, who chaired the meeting, later announced as canceled all cultural and art events planned in connection with the ongoing Nava Kerala Sadas programme in the northern district on Sunday.

He also deputed ministers P Rajeev and R Bindhu to rush to the campus in Kalamassery to coordinate various measures.

In a statement, the CM also directed to ensure treatment to all injured and said that George would coordinate steps in this regard.

Also Read

Cochin Shipyard partners with ASAP Kerala to impart skill training to youth

One dead, several injured in stampede at Gujarat's Surat railway station

Samsung Freedom Fest Sale 2023 is live now on Samsung's official website

Cochin Shipyard surges 15%, hits new high in weak market on strong outlook

5-yr-old among 3 killed in stampede at Puja pandal in Bihar's Gopalganj

Kerala HC allows ED to summon CPI(M) leader Thomas Isaac in KIIFB case

Rs 2,500 cr crypto scam: Kingpin Subhash Sharma hiding in UAE, says SIT

Tunnel collapse: 86-metre vertical drilling soon as horizontal efforts fail

Snowfall likely in higher reachers of Himachal in next 48 hours: IMD

Clash between two groups in south Mumbai over 'loud music', 50 booked

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :KeralaStampede

First Published: Nov 25 2023 | 10:32 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story