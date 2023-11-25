Four dead, 60 injured during stampede at concert in university in Kerala

Four students were killed in a stampede that ensued during a university annual festival here on Saturday night.

According to preliminary reports, students inside the Cochin University campus here were enjoying a live musical event of well-known singer Nikita Gandhi which was interrupted by sudden rains that led the audience to scamper for shelter.

Several students were injured in the stampede that ensued as students rushed to sheltered areas during the downpour. Four students including two boys and two girls lost their lives while over 60 others are undergoing treatment at Kalamassery Medical College Hospital and some other hospitals, according to state Health Minister Veena George.

George said that the condition of four more students are critical.

"The entry to the programme was restricted to ticket holders. However, several local residents were also outside the auditorium during the musical show," an eyewitness told media.

When the sudden downpour began, the entire audience rushed towards the stage, where there was some roofed area, the eyewitness added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held an emergency meeting at a government guest house in Kozhikode in the wake of the tragedy and condoled the death of students.

Vijayan, who chaired the meeting, later announced as canceled all cultural and art events planned in connection with the ongoing Nava Kerala Sadas programme in the northern district on Sunday.

He also deputed ministers P Rajeev and R Bindhu to rush to the campus in Kalamassery to coordinate various measures.

In a statement, the CM also directed to ensure treatment to all injured and said that George would coordinate steps in this regard.