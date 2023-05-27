Home / India News / Four Delhi flights diverted to Jaipur due to bad weather: Officials

"Due to bad weather, flight operations are impacted at Delhi Airport. It is advisable to contact the airlines concerned for updated flight information," the Delhi Airport said

Four Delhi flights diverted to Jaipur due to bad weather: Officials

Last Updated : May 27 2023 | 10:50 AM IST
A total of four flights coming to Delhi from different cities were diverted to Jaipur due to heavy rain and bad weather, Airport officials informed on Saturday.

Meanwhile, flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport were also affected on Saturday due to rain and inclement weather.

The airport authorities have advised the people to contact the airlines for getting updated flight information.

"Due to bad weather, flight operations are impacted at Delhi Airport. It is advisable to contact the airlines concerned for updated flight information," the Delhi Airport said in a statement on Saturday.

Parts of Delhi-NCR witnessed heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds on Saturday morning.

The sudden change in weather is expected to bring respite from the hot weather conditions prevailing over North India.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) had also predicted the rains and thunderstorms in Delhi and its surrounding areas on Saturday morning.

Delhi airport flights divert Delhi weather

First Published: May 27 2023 | 11:01 AM IST

