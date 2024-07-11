From Ambanis to Hindujas: Top 10 most extravagant weddings of all time

The wedding of Mukesh Ambani's younger son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is right now the talk of the town. The wedding, along with pre-wedding functions, is likely to be the costliest wedding in India ever. It is scheduled to happen on Friday, July 12.
Here is the list of 10 costliest weddings in India till date. According to media reports, the estimated costs of these weddings start from Rs 100 crore and go up to Rs 700 crore.
Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal
Date: December 2018
Venue: Antilia (Mumbai), Udaipur (pre-wedding festivities)
Notable Guests: Hillary Clinton, Beyoncé, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas
Double wedding of Subrata Roy's Children
(Sushanto Roy with Richa Ahuja and Seemanto Roy with Chantini Toor)
Date: February 2004
Venue: Sahara Shaher, Lucknow, India
Notable Guests: Thousands of guests, including politicians, celebrities, and business figures.
Brahmani Reddy and Rajiv Reddy
Date: November 2016
Venue: Palace Grounds in Bangalore, Karnataka
Notable Guests: N Chandrababu Naidu, GV Krishna Reddy, Chiranjeevi, Sania Mirza
Shrishti Mittal and Gulraj Behl
(Niece of Lakshmi Mittal)
Date: December 2013
Venue: Barcelona, Spain
Notable Guests: Captain Amarinder Singh, Sachin Pilot, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Sunil Mittal, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Vanisha Mittal and Amit Bhatia
(Daughter of Lakshmi Mittal)
Date: June 2004
Venue: Palace of Versailles (France), Grand Hyatt (Mumbai)
Notable Guests: Tony Blair, Nelson Mandela, Bill Gates, Warren Buffet, Shah Rukh Khan
Lalit Tanwar and Yogita Jaunapuria
Date: March 2011
Venue: Lalit's farm in Delhi
Notable Guest: Rahul Gandhi, Gulzar, Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Bharti Mittal
Sonam Vaswani and Navin Fabiani
(Vaswani is the heiress to Vaswani Group)
Date: June 2017
Venue: Belvedere Palace, Vienna
Notable Guests: Natasha Poonawalla, Neetu and Rishi Kapoor, Kanika Kapoor, Bruno Mars, Sukhbir
Adel Sajan and Sana Khan
(Sajan is the heir to Danube Group)
Date: April 2017
Venue: Burj Al Arab, Dubai
Notable Guests: Sushmita Sen, Shilpa Shetty, Gautam Singhania, Amitabh Bachchan
Sanjay Hinduja and Anu Mahtani
Date: February 2015
Venue: Manek Chowk and Zenana Mahal, Udaipur
Notable Guests: Paris Hilton, Salman Khan, Jennifer Lopez, Mukesh Ambani, Tony Blair
Vikram Chatwal and Priya Sachdev
Date: February 2006
Venue: Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur
Notable Guests: Bill Clinton, Naomi Campbell, P Diddy, Shahrukh Khan, David Bowie, Russell Simmons