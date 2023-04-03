Home / India News / Rahul to file appeal in Surat court against conviction in defamation case

Rahul to file appeal in Surat court against conviction in defamation case

Rahul Gandhi will land in Surat at around 2 pm, according to the report

Surat
Rahul to file appeal in Surat court against conviction in defamation case

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 8:54 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be in Gujarat's Surat city on Monday to file an appeal in a court against his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remarks.

Senior Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, chief ministers of three Congress-ruled states, other national and state party leaders are likely to accompany him to the court, sources said.

Gandhi's lawyers said the matter is likely to be taken up for hearing by the sessions court on Monday itself.

The Congress leader will seek suspension of his sentence by the sessions court, they said.

Gandhi will land in Surat at around 2 pm, as per the Congress sources.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Congress Rajya Sabha member K C Venugopal and other senior party leaders will also be in Surat.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu are also likely to be in the city as Gandhi moves court, the sources said.

The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate H H Varma here had on March 23 convicted 52-year-old Gandhi and sentenced him to two years in jail in a 2019 criminal defamation case filed against him over his "Modi surname" remarks.

It had held the Congress leader guilty under Indian Penal Code sections 499 and 500.

The court had also granted him bail and suspended the sentence for 30 days to appeal in a higher court.

The former Congress chief was on March 24 disqualified from the Lok Sabha following his conviction by the Surat court in the case.

Following his disqualification, Gandhi would not be able to contest elections for eight years unless a higher court stays his conviction and sentence.

The case was filed against Gandhi on a complaint by Bharatiya Janata Party MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi for the Congress leader's alleged remarks "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?"

Gandhi, who had served as an MP from Wayanad in Kerala, made the remarks while addressing a rally at Kolar in Karnataka on April 13, 2019 during the Lok Sabha elections campaign.

The sentence of two years invited his disqualification from the membership of Parliament under provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

The RP Act holds that an MP or a member of legislative Assembly (MLA) convicted for any offence and sentenced to imprisonment for not less than two years shall be disqualified from the date of conviction.

Topics :Rahul GandhiCongressDefamation caseGujaratPolitics

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 8:32 AM IST

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi convicted in Modi surname defamation case: What we know so far

Andaman & Nicobar Cong protest Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha disqualification

Rahul Gandhi to file appeal against conviction in defamation case on Monday

China's approach to India same as Russia's to Ukraine: Rahul Gandhi

BJP MPs protest against Rahul Gandhi's 'insulting' remarks on OBC-community

Govt to ensure that sugar mills pay farmers' dues within a week: UP Min

Latest LIVE: Earthquake of 7.2 magnitude jolts Papua New Guinea's capital

From fast food to autos, India's digitally connected users lure investors

Telangana Cong to launch postcard campaign over Rahul's disqualification

Internet services suspended in Hooghly post clashes in BJP Shobha yatra

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story