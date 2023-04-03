Govt to ensure that sugar mills pay farmers' dues within a week: UP Min

Minister for Sugarcane Development and Sugar Mills Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary said the Uttar Pradesh government will ensure that sugar mills pay the dues of sugarcane farmers within a week.

"At present, sugarcane farmers in 105 sugar mills of the state are getting payment within 10 days," he told reporters on Sunday.

Hitting out at the opposition parties, Chaudhary said, "During previous governments, ensuring prompt payment to sugarcane farmers was considered a difficult task."



He informed that over Rs 2.04 lakh crore had been paid to the farmers for their sugarcane produce within a period of six years.

The minister said Rs 21,620 crore had been paid till March 31 against the crushing of 930 crore tonnes of sugarcane this season.

He said at present 96 sugar mills with high production are running in the state.

Chaudhary said instructions have been issued to keep all these mills running till the sugarcane of all the farmers is not crushed.

According to the minister, the state is on top in producing ethanol in the country and efforts are being made to pave the way for the farmers to run their tractors with this renewable fuel.