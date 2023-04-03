Latest news LIVE: Vedanta Resources' Ajay Goel to join Byju's as its CFO

Top Section
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approves the proposed combination involving demerger of FMCG business of Haldiram Snacks and Haldiram Foods into Haldiram Snacks Food and acquisition of 56% and 44% shareholding in Haldiram Snacks Food by existing shareholders of Haldiram Snacks and Haldiram Foods.
Net direct tax collections for 2022-23 fiscal at Rs 16.61 trillion, exceedes revised budget target: FinMin. ,
Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's judicial custody has been extended till April 17 by a court in Delhi, in connection to Delhi excise policy scam.
10:48 PM Apr 23
The Punjab government Monday said it has received over 1,600 complaints against private schools for allegedly charging exorbitant amounts as fees and other funds.
The complaints came two days after Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains announced the launch of a task force in each district to investigate any complaint against private schools
10:06 PM Apr 23
9:48 PM Apr 23
9:33 PM Apr 23
China responded positively on Monday to Russia's new foreign policy concept, saying Beijing, Moscow and New Delhi are emerging "major powers" with "notable influence" and it was ready to boost ties with them and send a "positive signal" to the world in view of the complex changes.
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the new Foreign Policy Concept Friday last, which said strengthening and deepening relations with China and India is a diplomatic priority for Russia.
8:46 PM Apr 23
Maharashtra on Monday reported 248 new cases of coronavirus and a single casualty that raised the tally of infections to 81,45,590, which includes 1,48,445 fatalities, an official from the state health department said.
The daily count of infections has dropped by 50 per cent, as the state had recorded 562 cases on Sunday, he said.
8:06 PM Apr 23
The Centre has prepared a list of 28 most wanted gangsters operating from 14 foreign countries, with nine of them hiding in Canada and five in the United States, sources said on Monday.
Cases of murder, extortion and kidnapping have been slapped against these gangsters, including Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi, suspected of being the mastermind behind the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala last year.
7:56 PM Apr 23
The fresh mayoral poll in Delhi is likely to be held late April, and incumbent Shelly Oberoi will continue to hold charge of the top post till a new mayor is elected, official sources said on Monday.
Oberoi, an AAP councillor, was elected as the mayor of Delhi on February 22.
7:30 PM Apr 23
There is today no dearth of political will to act against corruption and officers should take action against the corrupt, however powerful, without any hesitation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.
Addressing a gathering at the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the prime minister said the agency has developed as a brand of "truth and justice" over the last 60 years. Terming corruption the biggest roadblock to democracy and justice, he said the agency's key responsibility is to free India from it.
6:39 PM Apr 23
5:55 PM Apr 23
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed officials to replace 50 per cent of firewood used in crematoriums with cow dung cakes and utilise the income generated through this for the management of cow shelters.
The chief minister was addressing a meeting to review the management of stray cattle shelters and the current status of milk production in the state, according to an official statement
5:21 PM Apr 23
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to restore the railway fare concession for senior citizens, saying no society and country can progress without the blessings of its elderly.
In a letter to the prime minister, he said the Centre has a budget of Rs 45 lakh crore and would incur a cost of Rs 1600 crore, which was just a "drop in the ocean", if it extends the concession to senior citizens.
4:55 PM Apr 23
The BJP on Monday slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for communal violence in the state, saying he seems to have lost his will to govern and asked him to "stop dreaming about becoming prime minister and instead take care of the state".
While former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad questioned Kumar's willingness to handle the situation, former Bihar deputy CM and MP Sushil Kumar Modi hit out at the state's ruling alliance leaders for blaming the BJP and right wing organisations for violence wondering as to why the government has then not then exposed such a conspiracy.
4:44 PM Apr 23
4:23 PM Apr 23
Former Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday said his son B Y Vijayendra will contest the May 10 Assembly elections from Shikaripura in this district, which he represented in the Lower House six times.
The BJP strongman, who had already announced his retirement from electoral politics, again ruled out the possibility of his son being fielded from Varuna in Mysuru against Congress stalwart Siddaramaiah.
4:06 PM Apr 23
Axis Bank in partnership with Visa on Monday launched an app that will empower merchants to accept payments through various digital modes and also enable them to manage their day-to-day business digitally.
The app 'Digital Dukaan' has been specifically designed to address business requirements such as accepting digital payments, inventory management and billing, among others, Axis Bank said in a statement.
3:56 PM Apr 23
3:46 PM Apr 23
Accusing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of doublespeak, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Monday said the TMC chairperson greets Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the morning and attacks him in the evening.
Patra was addressing a press meet at the new state BJP office in Salt Lake.
3:33 PM Apr 23
Pakistan is in the middle of a deep economic crisis amid steep currency devaluation and interest rates hikes with its major debt sustainability indicators witnessing marked deterioration during the first half of this fiscal year, according to semi-annual debt bulletin of the finance ministry, reported The Express Tribune.
The July-December 2022 report showed that the share of external public debt rose in the past six months, while the average time of maturity and period of resetting the interest rates have further shortened, the report said.
3:21 PM Apr 23
The Supreme Court has rejected a plea for a pan India enquiry into alleged financial frauds in the working of the Kisan Credit Card system for farmers with the connivance of bank officials, saying such a probe was not possible on the basis of "general allegations" levelled by the petitioner.
A bench of Justices SK Kaul and Aravind Kumar, however, granted liberty to the petitioner to approach the Reserve Bank of India with his grievances.
1:15 PM Apr 23
First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 8:02 AM IST