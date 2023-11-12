Home / India News / FSSAI withdraws order to declare 'best before date' on loose sweets

FSSAI withdraws order to declare 'best before date' on loose sweets

The directive for withdrawal was issued on November 7, 2023, barely days before Diwali

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2023 | 11:07 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has withdrawn a September 2020 order that made it mandatory to declare ‘Best Before’ date on containers and trays of non-packaged loose sweets.

The directive for withdrawal was issued on November 7, 2023, barely days before Diwali.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The FSSAI said that the original order was issued in parity with the declaration required for packaged food products under the erstwhile Food Safety Standards (Packaging and Labelling) Regulations of 2011.
 
It said now, considering that the Food Safety Standards (Packaging and Labelling) Regulations 2011 have been superseded by the Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Regulations 2020, the said directive has been reviewed and it is observed that the same requires further deliberations by the concerned scientific panel regarding the declaration of date marking on non-packaged or loose food products.
 
“In view of the above, the aforesaid direction dated September 25, 2020, issued stands hereby withdrawn till further decision by the FSSAI in the matter,” the regulator said.

However, it said that food business operators may declare ‘Best Before Date’ on non-packaged sweet or loose sweet containers on a voluntary or optional basis.

Consumption of sweets and food items goes manifold during Diwali and the accompanying festivities during this time of the year.

Also Read

Muhurat Trading 2023: Sensex gains 355 pts on 1st session of Samvat 2080

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Best deals on smartphones revealed

Ahead of Diwali, Delhi announced Rs 7,000 bonus for Group B and C employees

Diwali season: Do you have to pay tax on gifts received ?

Delhi govt bans manufacturing, sale, storage, use of firecrackers on Diwali

7 years' jail 'high' for offence of death by negligence, says House panel

Delhi records best Diwali AQI in 8 yrs, pollution may rise due to crackers

7 TN villages celebrate silent Diwali to conserve birds in nearby sanctuary

Indian, Pakistani soldiers exchange sweets on Diwali along LoC in J-K

Several persons injured as fire breaks out at fireworks market in Mathura

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :FSSAIfood itemsDiwali sale

First Published: Nov 12 2023 | 11:07 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in Bemetara

MP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 SA vs AFG Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in AFG XI

World Cup 2023: Siraj, Gill's number one ranking boosts India's campaign

India News

India-US 2+2 dialogue: Jaishankar meets US State Secy Blinken for key talks

Happy Dhanteras 2023: Top 20 wishes, quotes and messages to share

Economy News

Domestic demand to sustain India growth in the near term, says Moody's

IIS signs three MOUs to prepare skilled workforce for defence sector

Next Story