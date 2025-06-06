PM Modi inaugurates Chenab rail bridge, world's highest railway arch bridge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Chenab Rail Bridge in Jammu and Kashmir today, marking a major step forward in improving rail connectivity in the region. He inspected the Chenab Rail Bridge—the tallest railway arch bridge in the world—and waved the Tiranga over it.

PM Modi flags off Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express PM Modi also flagged off a Vande Bharat train service between Katra and Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, the first train connection between the Kashmir valley and the Jammu region. PM Modi inaugurated the train in the presence of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, among others. A multi-tier security setup was in place for PM Modi’s first visit to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir since Indian Armed Forces’ Operation Sindoor.

Anji bridge inaugurated PM Modi also inaugurated the country’s first cable-stayed In a major push for last-mile connectivity, especially in border areas, PM Modi will also launch and lay foundation stones for several road infrastructure projects. These include the widening of the Rafiabad-Kupwara road on National Highway-701 and construction of the Shopian bypass on NH-444, with a combined value of over ₹1,952 crore. In a major push for last-mile connectivity, especially in border areas, PM Modi will also launch and lay foundation stones for several road infrastructure projects. These include the widening of the Rafiabad-Kupwara road on National Highway-701 and construction of the Shopian bypass on NH-444, with a combined value of over ₹1,952 crore.