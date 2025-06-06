Home / India News / PM Modi inaugurates Chenab rail bridge, world's highest railway arch bridge

PM Modi inaugurates Chenab rail bridge, world's highest railway arch bridge

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth over ₹46,000 crore at Katra, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine

Modi, Narendra Modi
PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence in Katra (Photo:PTI)
Boris Pradhan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 1:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Chenab Rail Bridge in Jammu and Kashmir today, marking a major step forward in improving rail connectivity in the region. He inspected the Chenab Rail Bridge—the tallest railway arch bridge in the world—and waved the Tiranga over it.
 
A multi-tier security setup was in place for PM Modi’s first visit to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir since Indian Armed Forces’ Operation Sindoor. 
PM Modi flags off Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express
 
PM Modi also flagged off a Vande Bharat train service between Katra and Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, the first train connection between the Kashmir valley and the Jammu region. PM Modi inaugurated the train in the presence of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor  Manoj Sinha, and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, among others.
  
Anji bridge inaugurated 
PM Modi also inaugurated the country’s first cable-stayed
 
  In a major push for last-mile connectivity, especially in border areas, PM Modi will also launch and lay foundation stones for several road infrastructure projects. These include the widening of the Rafiabad-Kupwara road on National Highway-701 and construction of the Shopian bypass on NH-444, with a combined value of over ₹1,952 crore.
He will also inaugurate two flyovers—one at Sangrama Junction on NH-1 in Srinagar and another at Bemina Junction on NH-44—to ease congestion and improve traffic flow.
 
Additionally, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence in Katra. Worth over ₹350 crore, it will be the first medical college in Reasi district and a significant boost to healthcare infrastructure in the region.
  USBRL project
 
Of the total 272 km under the USBRL project, 209 km had already been opened in phases: Qazigund-Baramulla (118 km) in October 2009, Banihal-Qazigund (18 km) in June 2013, Udhampur-Katra (25 km) in July 2014, and Banihal-Sangaldan (48.1 km) in February 2023. Work on the 46-km Sangaldan-Reasi stretch was completed in June 2023, with the final 17-km Reasi-Katra section finished in December 2024.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Satyendar Jain appears before ACB for questioning in classroom case

Chhattisgarh CM to brief PM on anti-Naxal ops, hails top leader's death

ED raids 15 places in Mumbai, Kochi in ₹65 cr Mithi River desilting scam

Maharashtra govt to curb illegal sand mining through drone-based surveys

Bengaluru police arrest top RCB official, 3 others in stampede incident

Topics :Narendra ModiKashmirNew DelhiBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 1:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story