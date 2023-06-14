Home / India News / G-20 agri ministerial meet on Jun 15 to discuss sustainable agriculture

Press Trust of India New Delhi
G-20 agri ministerial meet on Jun 15 to discuss sustainable agriculture

Last Updated : Jun 14 2023 | 4:26 PM IST
A three-day G-20 agriculture ministerial meeting will kick-start on Thursday in Hyderabad and will deliberate on a wide range of issues including sustainable agriculture, climate solutions and women-led agriculture.

More than 200 delegates from G-20 member countries, invited countries and global organisations are scheduled to participate in the meeting. Agriculture Ministers from various countries and Director Generals from global organisations will also take part.

On the first day, the Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary will inaugurate an exhibition showcasing the achievements of India in the field of agriculture and allied sectors. The inauguration will be followed by the Agriculture Deputies Meeting (ADM), an official statement said.

In the second half, there will be two side events titled, "managing agribusiness for profit, people and planet" and "Connecting the digitally disconnected: harnessing the power of digital technologies in agriculture" with participation from top Indian agriculture-based companies, startups, central and state government agencies involved in promotion of agri-business companies.

On the second day, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will welcome his counterparts from G-20 nations and other heads of the delegation participating in the G-20 meeting.

The ministerial engagements on the day will include discussions on "Sustainable Agriculture for Food Security and Nutrition". There will also be a ministerial discussion on women-led agriculture, sustainable biodiversity, and climate solutions, in three parallel sessions.

On the third day, the ministers' meeting will conclude with the adoption of the outcomes of the Agriculture Working Group, G20 under India's Presidency.

The delegation will then proceed for a technical excursion to ICAR-Indian Institute of Millets Research (IIMR), Hyderabad.

First Published: Jun 14 2023 | 5:02 PM IST

