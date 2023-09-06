Home / India News / G20: 3,254 posters removed, waste-to-art sculptures installed in Delhi

G20: 3,254 posters removed, waste-to-art sculptures installed in Delhi

The drain from Mathura Road to Ring Road up to Yamuna River was desilted extensively in the last six months which took the discharge of the entire area abutting Pragati Maidan, MCD officials said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Waste-to-art sculptures installed in New Delhi ahead of G20 Summit

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2023 | 7:38 AM IST
Artistic sculptures made of scrap material have been installed at eight locations and 3,254 posters have been removed as part of the beautification drive being undertaken by the city's municipal corporation ahead of the G20 Summit.

The MCD has also put up new murals on public walls depicting the cultural heritage of India, and the successful soft-landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon.

The civic body has undertaken a range of initiatives to ensure the success of the G20 Summit and to showcase the city's commitment to hosting such a significant gathering, officials said.

Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Tuesday posted on X that artistic sculptures made of scrap material have been installed at eight locations.

The MCD, in a statement, later said that 3,254 posters had been removed as part of the beautification drive and 1651.5 MT of debris and construction and demolition waste had also been removed.

The drain from Mathura Road to Ring Road up to Yamuna River was desilted extensively in the last six months which took the discharge of the entire area abutting Pragati Maidan, officials said.

A stretch of approximately 240 m on Bhairon Marg opposite Gates number 4 and 5 was beautified by stone pitching, and the surrounding area was landscaped with greening and plantation. A selfie point has also been created, they said.

The drain from Mathura Road near Tilak Bridge passing through Ring Road (opposite WHO Building) and the drain from Mathura Road near Pragati Maidan Metro Station passing through Ring Road (opposite DTC Head Quarter) was cleaned and desilted several times to avoid any type of water logging.

"A portion of the abandoned drain adjoining to National Science Museum on Bhairon Marg was developed into a beautifully landscaped garden with artwork made of waste products," it said.

First Published: Sep 06 2023 | 7:38 AM IST

