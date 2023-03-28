Home / India News / G20 expert group formed for strengthening multilateral development banks

G20 expert group formed for strengthening multilateral development banks

The expert group will submit its report to the Indian Presidency of G20 before June 30, 2023, the ministry said

Press Trust of India |Press Trust of India | New Delhi
G20 expert group formed for strengthening multilateral development banks

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2023 | 3:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Under the aegis of India's G20 Presidency, a 11-member expert group has been set up to suggest measures to strengthen multilateral development banks (MDBs).

The finance ministry in a statement said Professor Lawrence Summers ( President Emeritus, Harvard University) and N K Singh (Former Chairperson, 15th Finance Commission of India) are co-convenors of the G20 Expert Group on strengthening MDBs.

The panel would work on making a road map for an updated MDB ecosystem for the 21st century, touching upon all aspects of MDB evolution, and mechanisms for coordination among such banks to address and finance global development and other challenges more effectively.

The panel would also evaluate various estimates regarding the scale of funding required by and from MDBs for addressing their and member countries' increased financing needs for SDG and transboundary challenges.

The expert group will submit its report to the Indian Presidency of G20 before June 30, 2023, the ministry said.

Topics :G20 Development banksG20 meeting

First Published: Mar 28 2023 | 3:10 PM IST

Also Read

Kirit Parikh panel may recommend price caps to help moderate CNG rates

In line with new govt rules, Reliance re-auctions gas from its KG-D6 block

Prices of CNG, piped cooking gas hiked by Rs 3 as natural gas prices rise

Kirit Parekh panel recommends 20% premium for gas production by ONGC, OIL

Europe faces 'unprecedented risk' of gas shortage after Russian cuts: IEA

Will abide by eviction notice without 'prejudice to my rights': RaGa

PAN-Aadhaar link: Last date to link these two cards extended to June 30

Decoded: How quantum communication can become the future of data encryption

AAP to display posters against PM Modi across India on March 30

India to support African partner nations in all defence matters: Rajnath

Next Story