G20: Mayor Oberoi asks officials to take precautions to combat dengue

With G20 Summit being held in September in national capital when the dengue scare is generally high, Mayor Oberoi asked officials to take extra precautions and ensure the safety of foreign delegates

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 8:50 PM IST
With the G20 Summit being held in September in the national capital when the dengue scare is generally high, Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Tuesday asked officials to take extra precautions and ensure the safety of foreign delegates.

During a meeting here, she instructed officials to prepare for the menace of vector-borne diseases, saying hundreds of foreign nationals will be visiting the country which is a a matter of pride.

The meeting was attended by malaria inspectors, assistant malaria inspectors and public health department employees, officials said.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) health officials also gave a presentation about their preparedness during the meeting, they said.

"The mayor took stock of the situation and asked officials to be prepared. Moreover, the emphasis was given on the G20 Summit, which will be organised in September. Dengue cases are generally on the rise in Delhi during September. It is a matter of the nation's pride as hundreds of foreign nationals will be visiting the country," an official said.

"Action will be taken on a war-footing in coordination with various Delhi government departments to control vector-borne diseases," he said.

Oberoi last week had said the MCD will start a Dengue-Malaria-Chikungunya (DMC) campaign in all MCD zones to prevent spread of mosquito-borne diseases.

The city had reported 4,469 dengue cases in 2022, and according to the official tally, nine people died due to this vector-borne disease last year.

First Published: May 16 2023 | 10:03 PM IST

