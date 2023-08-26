Home / India News / G20 Summit: Delhi Police to hold 'carcade' rehearsal on Aug 27

G20 Summit: Delhi Police to hold 'carcade' rehearsal on Aug 27

The police have asked commuters to plan their journeys accordingly

Press Trust of India New Delhi
G20 (File picture)

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2023 | 9:01 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Delhi Police will on Sunday hold a 'carcade' rehearsal from various points to Pragati Maidan ahead of the G20 Summit scheduled in the national capital next month.

Traffic will be regulated at several places from 9 am to 12.30 pm to facilitate the rehearsals, the police said.

The roads where traffic will be regulated are Sardar Patel Marg-Panchsheel Marg, Teen Murti Marg, Barakhamba Road traffic signal, Janpath-Kartavya Path, Vivekanand Marg, under the Lodhi Road flyover, Shanti Van Chowk, Joseph Tito Marg-Siri Fort Road, Press Enclave Road-Lal Bahadur Shashtri Marg, C-Hexagon, Mathura Road and Saleem Garh Bypass, they said.

The police have asked commuters to plan their journeys accordingly.

Commuters may experience congestion on these roads and junctions. Motorists are requested to have patience, observe traffic rules and road discipline and follow the directions of traffic police personnel deployed at all intersections, they added.

Also Read

G20 Summit: Delhi police's advisory; check restrictions, routes, and more

As India gears up to host G20 Summit in New Delhi, here's what's on agenda

Traffic advisory issued as Yamuna water rises to a record level in Delhi

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for I-Day dress rehearsal on Sunday

Ahead of G20 Summit in national capital, police holds carcade rehearsal

Haryana minister Sandeep Singh should resign on moral grounds: Hooda

Centre considers raising retirement age for public sector bank heads, MDs

Chandrayaan-3: In-situ scientific experiments on lunar surface underway

Upcoming Manipur assembly session just an eyewash, says Congress

What could not happen in 60 years, PM Modi did it in 8 years: Anurag Thakur

Topics :Delhi PoliceG20 summitG20

First Published: Aug 26 2023 | 9:01 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Infosys signs women's tennis champ Iga Swiatek as brand ambassador

Tesla investors to get about $12,000 apiece in Elon Musk's SEC deal

Election News

Rahul Gandhi predicts Congress' victory in upcoming state elections

Mizoram Congress accuses MNF of misusing funds meant for road project

India News

G20 explained: Details on the global bloc, its history & India's presidency

PM Gati Shakti Master Plan: Everything you need to know about this project

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM Sitharaman

EPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money

Next Story