G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi to hold 15 bilateral meetings over three days

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold more than 15 bilateral meetings with world leaders between September 8 and 10, during the G20 Summit in New Delhi.

On September 8, PM Modi will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of Mauritius, Bangladesh and the USA. On September 9, in addition to the G20 meetings, PM Modi will hold bilateral meetings with the UK, Japan, Germany and Italy counterparts.

On September 10, PM Modi will hold a working lunch meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. He will also do a pull-aside meeting with Canada and bilateral meetings with Comoros, Turkey, UAE, South Korea, EU/EC, Brazil and Nigeria.

During the Biden and Modi meeting on Friday, the two leaders are expected to make advancements on the GE jet engine deal and civil nuclear technology during their bilateral talks, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said.

Earlier this year, US General Electric (US GE) announced that it had inked an agreement with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the government's aerospace and defence manufacturing firm, to jointly manufacture engines in India to power fighter jets for the Indian Air Force.

Biden departed from Andrew's air base on Thursday for the 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi.

French President Emmanuel Macron will arrive in New Delhi on Saturday for a two-day visit. Macron and Modi will hold a bilateral meeting on September 10.





Also Read: Optimistic about India's future but harmonious society essential: Ex-PM MMS Previously, the two leaders met in July during PM Modi's visit to France to attend the Bastille Day Parade. During his two-day visit to India, Emmanuel Macron will have bilateral meetings with other world leaders, particularly with Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, according to the Embassy of France in India.

Prior to his departure, Macron is likely to hold a press conference at the venue on Sunday afternoon. He will depart for Bangladesh on Sunday afternoon.

(With agency inputs)