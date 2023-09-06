27-foot tall 'Nataraja' statue installed at G20 venue. Details here

A 27-foot-tall bronze statue of Nataraja has been installed in front of Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, which will host the G20 Summit on September 9-10.



The 27-foot-tall, 18-tonne-weight statue is the tallest made of Ashtadhatu, according to the Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts (IGNCA).



The statue has been sculpted by the renowned sculptor Radhakrishnan Sthapaty of Swami Malai in Tamil Nadu and his team in a record seven months. According to IGNCA, 34 generations of Sthapaty have been making idols since the Chola Empire period.



The 'Nataraja' statue has been made using an ancient casting technique called the lost-wax technique, which was used for making famed Chola bronze statues.



Process of metal casting



In this metal casting process, molten metal, usually bronze, gold or silver, is poured into a mould made using wax or any resin-like material. Once the metal cools and solidifies, the wax model is melted and drained away. The lost-wax casting method ensures no welded parts in the Nataraja statue. The process involves mixing beeswax and black dammar resin, with a touch of oil. "

The mould is made using fine alluvial soil along with water. The mould is then, heated to remove the wax from the interior, which produces the desired hollow structure, The Hindustan Times quoted an official as saying.



"Symbol of cosmic energy"



According to the IGNCA, the statue of Nataraja is an "important symbol of cosmic energy, creativity, and power". Sachchidanand Joshi, member secretary, IGNCA, said that the project was finished at the cost of approximately Rs 10-12 crore ahead of the G20 summit.



The Ministry of Culture and IGNCA has executed the project.



PM Modi on Nataraja statue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the magnificent Nataraja statue at Pragati Maidan's Bharat Mandapam stands as a "testament to India's age-old artistry and traditions".



Applauding the statue, PM Modi tweeted, "The magnificent Nataraja statue at Bharat Mandapam brings to life aspects of our rich history and culture. As the world gathers for the G20 summit, it will stand as a testament to India's age-old artistry and traditions."



The G20 Summit will be held in New Delhi on September 9-10. The summit will be hosted at the Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.