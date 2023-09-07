G20 Summit: Where are world leaders staying during their time in New Delhi

As leaders from around the world assemble in New Delhi for the Group of 20 (G20) meeting, the capital is ready to welcome the dignitaries. With security drones hovering in Delhi's skies and the city beautified with painting murals, special arrangements are in place to host the world's most important leaders. Here is a quick look at the significant leaders attending the G20 Summit in New Delhi and the places they will stay.

Joe Biden

45th President of the USA, Joe Biden, will stay at the ITC Maurya, NDTV has reported. He is scheduled to have bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, September 8. The two leaders are expected to discuss various issues, from clean energy transition to climate change during the Summit.

Rishi Sunak

Britain's Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak will attend the G20 Summit, which will be his first official visit to India since he became the Prime Minister. PM Sunank will stay at the Shangri La Hotel, the NDTV report said.

The 43-year-old Rishi Sunak has said that India was the "right country at the right time", while praising PM Modi's leadership.

The delegation from China

While President Xi Jinping will be absent from the G20 Summit in New Delhi, Premier Li Qiang will be leading China's delegation. This will be the first time since 2008, the first edition of the G20 meet that a Chinese President will miss G20 Leaders' Summit. The report said that Xi had attended the Summit in 2020 and 2021 virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The delegation from China will stay at Delhi's Taj Hotel.

Justin Trudeau



Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will stay at the Lalit Hotel in New Delhi. Trudeau will first reach Indonesia for the ASEAN summit before reaching New Delhi to participate in the G20 Summit on Saturday and Sunday.

Anthony Albanese

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi as a part of his three-nation tour in which he is visiting Indonesia, like Trudeau, for the ASEAN Summit. He will also visit the Philippines.

The Australian PM will stay at the Imperial Hotel.