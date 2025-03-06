Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday blamed poor road designs and faulty detailed project reports (DPRs) for the increasing number of road accidents and fatalities in India. He criticised civil engineers and consultants for their role in the issue, saying that mistakes in planning and design are a major cause of accidents.

“Most of the road accidents happen in the country due to small civil mistakes, faulty DPRs and nobody is held accountable,” Gadkari said while speaking at the Global Road Infratech Summit & Expo (GRIS) today.

Emphasising the urgent need for better road safety measures, the minister urged the road construction industry to adopt modern technologies and sustainable construction materials. He also pointed out the poor quality of road signages and markings in India, suggesting that the country should learn from nations like Spain, Austria, and Switzerland.

“Even small things like road signages and marking systems are very poor in India. We need to learn from countries like Spain, Austria and Switzerland,” he said.

Gadkari further stressed that poorly planned roads and defective DPRs are a major factor in road accidents. "This gives me a feeling that basically the engineers are responsible for increasing road accidents. So, the main problem is road engineering and defective planning, and defective DPRs," he said.

Speaking at the event, International Road Federation (IRF) President Emeritus KK Kapila emphasised the need to prioritise safety in road design, construction, and management. “By prioritising safety in every aspect of road design, construction, and management, this summit seeks to move towards a future where road accidents become a rarity, ultimately aiming for zero fatalities,” Kapila said.

Road accidents a challenge in India

Road accidents are a serious problem in India, causing thousands of deaths and injuries every year.

India recorded 1,80,000 deaths due to road accidents in 2023, said Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, during a meeting with transport ministers from all states and Union Territories in January 2025.

In 2022, the country recorded over 4.6 lakh road accidents, leading to nearly 1.7 lakh fatalities. The main causes include over-speeding, reckless driving, driving on the wrong side, and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Poor road design and faulty infrastructure also contribute to these accidents. The government has set a goal to reduce road accident deaths by 50 per cent by 2030 and has introduced several initiatives like the Road Safety Advocacy Scheme to improve awareness and safety measures.

[With inputs from PTI]