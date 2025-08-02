Home / India News / Gadkari lays foundation for road projects, inaugurates 2 worth over ₹5k cr

Gadkari lays foundation for road projects, inaugurates 2 worth over ₹5k cr

The two major road projects which he dedicated to the country include the upgradation of Madanapalle - Pileru stretch of NH 71 into a modern four-lane corridor

These projects will link Andhra Pradesh more closely with Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha and Tamil Nadu. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Amaravati
Aug 02 2025
Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday laid the foundation for 27 road projects and inaugurated two National Highway projects worth Rs 5,233 crore in Andhra Pradesh from here.

He was accompanied by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and others. 

"In any country and kingdom, four things are very important for development--water, power, transportation and communication. You will get prosperity from roads," said Gadkari, addressing the public meeting convened for the foundation laying an inauguration programme.

The two major road projects which he dedicated to the country include the upgradation of Madanapalle - Pileru stretch of NH 71 into a modern four-lane corridor. This 56 km highway was built at a cost of Rs 1,994 crore 

  The second major project was the upgradation of a 31 km stretch from Kurnool on NH 340C to Mandlem at a cost of Rs 858 crore.

These projects will link Andhra Pradesh more closely with Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha and Tamil Nadu. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 02 2025 | 10:05 PM IST

