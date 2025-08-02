Home / India News / Crackdown on school fee hike: Delhi govt to bring bill in monsoon session

Crackdown on school fee hike: Delhi govt to bring bill in monsoon session

Delhi govt will table the education bill to regulate fee hike by private schools in the monsoon session of the Assembly beginning from August 4, says Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM
Further highlighting other policy steps, she announced that the Delhi Legislative Assembly will now operate as a paperless e-Vidhan Sabha
Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2025 | 7:05 PM IST
The Delhi government will introduce a bill in the upcoming monsoon session of the Assembly to regulate fee hike by private schools, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Saturday.
 
Addressing the media, Gupta said, "Delhi govt will table the education bill in the monsoon session of Assembly beginning from August 4."
 
According to the Cabinet-approved ordinance, passed on April 29, the bill imposes strict penalties on schools that hike fees arbitrarily. For a first offence, schools will face fines ranging from ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh, with repeat violations attracting penalties between ₹2 lakh and ₹10 lakh. If the school fails to refund within the specified time, the fine doubles after 20 days, triples after 40 days, and continues to increase with every 20-day delay. Repeated violations may lead to a ban on holding official positions in the school management and loss of the right to propose future fee revisions. 
 
Paperless Vidhan Sabha
 
Further highlighting other policy steps, she announced that the Delhi Legislative Assembly will now operate as a paperless e-Vidhan Sabha.
 
"It is a matter of happiness that the Delhi Legislative Assembly will now be paperless. We have also developed the Assembly as a model Legislative Assembly, as it is completely dependent on solar power now," she said.
 
The chief minister added that efforts are also underway to make the Delhi Secretariat paperless, as part of the government's broader digital and sustainable governance agenda.
 
"We are taking policy decisions to make Delhi developed," she added.
 
The monsoon session will be the third session of the Delhi Assembly under the Rekha Gupta-led government.
 
(With input from PTI)

Topics :Delhi governmentschool fee hike

First Published: Aug 02 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

