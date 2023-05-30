Home / India News / Gadkari stresses on importance of DPRs to minimise delays, reduce cost

Gadkari also launched two Mobile Apps focusing on enhancing efficiency and providing ease of commuting' on the National Highways

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 7:36 PM IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday emphasised the importance of accurate preparation of detailed project report (DPR) to minimise project delays, reduce cost of construction, and implement proper road alignment, according to an official statement.

The road transport and highways minister chaired a meeting with NHAI officials in New Delhi and discussed various aspects of National Highway development.

"The meeting encompassed discussions on enhancing work efficiency, resolving obstacles and adopting innovative technology," the statement said.

Gadkari also launched two Mobile Apps focusing on enhancing efficiency and providing ease of commuting' on the National Highways.

The mobile applications inaugurated included RajmargYatra', a citizen centric Mobile Application with in-built complaint redressal system and NHAI One', mobile app to facilitate most of the crucial onsite requirements in execution of National Highway Projects, the statement said.

Stressing on providing citizen-centric services the minister shared his vision on various aspects of National Highway development and encouraged NHAI officials to build a world-class National Highways network in the country.

Topics :Nitin GadkariNHAIinfrastructure

First Published: May 30 2023 | 8:51 PM IST

