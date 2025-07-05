Gangrape accused consumed liquor in guard room after crime: Kolkata Police

Monojit Mishra, prime accused in the gangrape of a student at South Calcutta Law College, along with his accomplices spent considerable time drinking liquor inside the institute's guard room after committing the crime on June 25, before heading out for the night, an investigating officer said on Saturday.

According to the police, the trio the other two being Pramit Mukherjee and Zaib Ahmed then went to a dhaba on EM Bypass for dinner before returning to their respective homes the next morning.

"After committing the crime, the three consumed alcohol in the guard's room and then asked security guard Pinaki Banerjee to keep his mouth shut about the incident," the officer added.

Investigation revealed that a day after the crime on June 26, Monojit, realising the gravity of the situation, contacted an "influential" person in Deshapriya Park, South Kolkata, who had previously helped him. However, sensing the 'mood' of the situation, the person advised Monojit to back off, police said. The prime accused then sought help from his "mentors" to find an escape route, the officer said. "Monojit went to various parts of the city including Rashbehari, Deshapriya Park, Gariahat, Fern Road, and Ballygunge Station Road, trying to meet his mentors. Mobile tower data also indicated that he visited someone near Karaya police station," the officer added.