Gangrape accused consumed liquor in guard room after crime: Kolkata Police

Monojit Mishra, prime accused in the gangrape of a student at South Calcutta Law College, along with his accomplices spent considerable time drinking liquor inside the institute's guard room after committing the crime on June 25, before heading out for the night, an investigating officer said on Saturday.
According to the police, the trio the other two being Pramit Mukherjee and Zaib Ahmed then went to a dhaba on EM Bypass for dinner before returning to their respective homes the next morning.
"After committing the crime, the three consumed alcohol in the guard's room and then asked security guard Pinaki Banerjee to keep his mouth shut about the incident," the officer added.
Investigation revealed that a day after the crime on June 26, Monojit, realising the gravity of the situation, contacted an "influential" person in Deshapriya Park, South Kolkata, who had previously helped him. However, sensing the 'mood' of the situation, the person advised Monojit to back off, police said.
The prime accused then sought help from his "mentors" to find an escape route, the officer said.
"Monojit went to various parts of the city including Rashbehari, Deshapriya Park, Gariahat, Fern Road, and Ballygunge Station Road, trying to meet his mentors. Mobile tower data also indicated that he visited someone near Karaya police station," the officer added.
The probe also revealed that Monojit and the other two had planned the entire matter long ago, the officer claimed.
Call Detail Records (CDR) showed multiple conversations among the three in the days leading up to the June 25 incident, the officer added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app