Indian Army soldier abducted in Jammu and Kashmir; search on: What we know

A Territorial Army (TA) soldier is believed to have been abducted by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district. Initial reports indicate that two soldiers were abducted from the forest area in Anantnag; however, one of them managed to escape. The exact timeline of the abduction remains unknown.

"Two jawans of the Territorial Army were abducted by terrorists in the forest area of Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir. However, one of the jawans has managed to come back. Security forces have launched an operation to search for the missing jawan," sources told news agency ANI.

Pakistani intruder captured from Jammu

More details are awaited on the situation. The incident coincided with the arrest of a Pakistani intruder along the International Border in Jammu. Security officials told news agency PTI that the arrested individual is 31 years old and was held by the Border Security Force (BSF) after he crossed into Indian territory on Tuesday evening.

The individual has been identified as Shahid Imran, a resident of Sargodha in Pakistan’s Punjab. He was taken into custody from Makwal and was found to be carrying knives, a smartwatch, and an empty SIM card holder. Officials also recovered a cigarette packet and a Rs 5 coin in Pakistani currency from his possession.

Assembly elections concluded

Notably, Jammu and Kashmir concluded its first Assembly elections in 10 years on Tuesday. The Farooq Abdullah-led National Conference Party emerged victorious in the elections for the 90-member Assembly. The party secured 42 seats, while its ally Congress won six constituencies.

The Bharatiya Janata Party secured 29 seats, and the Aam Aadmi Party opened its account with a victory in the Doda Assembly constituency.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) won the Kulgam seat, while seven constituencies were won by independent candidates.