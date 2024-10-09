Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Indian Army soldier abducted in Jammu and Kashmir; search on: What we know

Indian Army soldier abducted in Jammu and Kashmir; search on: What we know

Two army soldiers were abducted by terrorists in Anantnag district of Jammu-Kashmir. One soldier managed to escape, while officials have launched a search operation for the missing jawan

Baramulla, Army
The incident coincided with the arrest of a Pakistani intruder along the International Border in Jammu. (Photo: PTI/Representative)
Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 1:27 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A Territorial Army (TA) soldier is believed to have been abducted by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district. Initial reports indicate that two soldiers were abducted from the forest area in Anantnag; however, one of them managed to escape. The exact timeline of the abduction remains unknown.

Officials have launched an extensive search and rescue operation to locate the missing soldier.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


"Two jawans of the Territorial Army were abducted by terrorists in the forest area of Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir. However, one of the jawans has managed to come back. Security forces have launched an operation to search for the missing jawan," sources told news agency ANI.

Pakistani intruder captured from Jammu

More details are awaited on the situation. The incident coincided with the arrest of a Pakistani intruder along the International Border in Jammu. Security officials told news agency PTI that the arrested individual is 31 years old and was held by the Border Security Force (BSF) after he crossed into Indian territory on Tuesday evening.

The individual has been identified as Shahid Imran, a resident of Sargodha in Pakistan’s Punjab. He was taken into custody from Makwal and was found to be carrying knives, a smartwatch, and an empty SIM card holder. Officials also recovered a cigarette packet and a Rs 5 coin in Pakistani currency from his possession.

Assembly elections concluded

Notably, Jammu and Kashmir concluded its first Assembly elections in 10 years on Tuesday. The Farooq Abdullah-led National Conference Party emerged victorious in the elections for the 90-member Assembly. The party secured 42 seats, while its ally Congress won six constituencies.

More From This Section

From Hasina extradition to India ties: Muhammad Yunus' plan for Bangladesh

Southeast Asian leaders meet in Laos to tackle Myanmar crisis, disputed sea

Indian Army soldier abducted by terrorists found dead in Jammu and Kashmir

Centre may clear acquisition of US MQ-9B Predator drones for $3.1 billion

Indians in Israel count on PM Modi to take lead, end Israel-Hamas War


The Bharatiya Janata Party secured 29 seats, and the Aam Aadmi Party opened its account with a victory in the Doda Assembly constituency.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) won the Kulgam seat, while seven constituencies were won by independent candidates.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

Victory, defeat and vindication: Twin poll verdicts a huge positive for BJP

J&K poll results: What's at stake for PM Modi, Rahul, Abdullahs & Muftis

J-K elections: Did Vaishno Devi constituency repeat Ayodhya fate for BJP?

J&K polls: Lal Singh suffers another defeat in Basholi after LS elections

Jammu & Kashmir elections 2024: Check complete winners list for 90 seats

Topics :Jammu and Kashmir politicsJammuJammu and KashmirAnantnagBS Web ReportsLegislative Assembly polls

First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 10:02 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story